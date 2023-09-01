BCR roundup for Thursday, Aug. 31: Tigresses make for happy birthday for Princeton coach

Princeton coach Andy Puck got a birthday present gift wrapped up with three ribbons on it from his volleyball teams Thursday night.

PHS made a clean sweep of old NCIC rival Dixon, including a 25-17, 25-19 win in the varsity match.

Ellie Harp led the Tigresses (6-2-1) at both the service line (11 points) and net (8 kills). Other leaders for PHS were Natasha Faber-Fox (19 assists, 15 digs, 8 points), Miyah Fox (13 digs) and Caroline Keutzer (4 kills) and Keighley Davis (4 kills).

Both the freshmen (25-19, 25-14) and sophomore (25-18, 25-19) teams also won in two games.

At Manlius: Bureau Valley won the opening set, 27-25, over Newman Thursday night at the Storm Cellar, but couldn’t cash in the clincher as the Comets came back with 25-10, 25-20 wins.

Emma Stabler led the Storm with 10 kills and chipped in eight digs. Also for BV, Kinley Canady had 14 digs, two kills and four points, Lesleigh Maynard had seven digs and seven points, 1 ace and Taylor Neuhalfen (2 blocks) and Kate Salisbury (5 digs, 2 kills, 12 assists) each scored six points.

BV swept the JV matches with the freshmen winning 25-21, 25-18 and sophomores winning 22-25, 25-15, 25-19.

At St. Bede: Streator Woodland handed the Bruins a 25-12, 25-22 loss Thursday night at the Academy.

BOYS SOCCER

Alleman 8, Princeton 0: The Pioneers took a 3-0 lead at halftime and scored five more goals in the second half to win going away Thursday at Bryant Field.

BOYS GOLF

At Rock Island: Sherrard (167) defeated Rockridge (171) and St. Bede (172) in a Three Rivers triangular at Highland Springs Golf Course Thursday.

Logan Potthoff led the Bruins at 41 with Luke Tunnell at 42, Ryan Slingsby at 43 and Kade Newman at 46

St. Bede’s Rambir Saini shot a hole-in-one on the 195-yard, No. 17 hole in the JV meet. He carded a 49. Chris Gedraitis led the St. Bede JV with a 45.

At Port Byron: The Rams breezed to a 143-183 victory over Princeton on their home course Thursday at Byron Hills Golf Course.

Jackson Mason led the Tigers at 43 followed by Luke Smith (46), Kaiden Coomer (46), Jayden Fulkerson (48), Nolan Kloepping (49) and Tyson Phillips (52).

In the JV Meet, Luke LaPorte led PHS at 53 with Liam Swearingen and Cayden Benavidez adding 55s and Cail Piper a 56

At La Salle-Peru: Princeton (179) fell two strokes shy in Wednesday’s nonconference meet against host LaSalle-Peru at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course.

Smith and Mason each shot a 44 for the Tigers, while Phillips had a 45 and Fulkerson and Coomer added 46s.

L-P’s Michael Milota shot a 39 to claim medalist honors.

At Monmouth: Bureau Valley’s Wyatt Novotny shot a 41 to tie for second place in Three Rivers play Wednesday at Gibson Woods Golf Course.

Riverdale (163) won the meet with Monmouth-Roseville (180) second and Bureau Valley (181) third.

Also scoring for the Storm were Logan Philhower (45), Landen Birdsley (47) and Colin Stabler (48), rounded out by Atticus Middleton (50) and Drake Michlig (51).

At Spring Valley: Hall’s Landen Plym shot a 34 to lead the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference 176-189 victory over Erie-Prophetstown Wednesday at Spring Creek Golf Course.

Noah Plym (44), Jake Diaz (47) and Cody Orlandi (51) also scored for Hall.

GIRLS GOLF

At Rock Island: Erin Dove (47) and Anna Cyrocki (49) led St. Bede (209) in defeat against host Alleman (189) Thursday at Sauki Golf Course.

CROSS COUNTRY

At St. Bede: The Bruins’ Grayson Marinic and Haiden Ator finished 5th and 9th in a five-team meet at the Academy on Thursday.

St. Bede’s Sierah Shaver finished third in the girls meet with Henry’s Daniella Bumber the overall winner in a time of 23:33.99 on the 2.95-mile course.