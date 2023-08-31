August 31, 2023
BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 2/2023

By Kevin Hieronymus
Here are this week’s BCR Pigskin Progniscators picks for Week 2

Week 2
Games		Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 8-2		Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 7-3		Brian Hoxsey
Shaw Media
Last week’s guest
picker: 8-2
Morrison at PrincetonPrincetonPrincetonPrinceton
Riverdale at HallHallHallHall
Monmouth-Roseville at BVBVBVBV
Mercer County at St. BedeSt. BedeSt. BedeSt. Bede
River Ridge at AmboyAmboyAmboyAmboy
Metamora at L-PMetamoraMetamoraMetamora
Sherrard at NewmanNewmanNewmanNewman
EP at KewaneeKewaneeKewaneeKewanee
Orion at MendotaOrionOrionOrion
Stark County at A-WA-WA-WA-W