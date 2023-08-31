BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 2/2023

Here are this week’s BCR Pigskin Progniscators picks for Week 2

Week 2

Games Kevin Hieronymus

BCR Sports Editor

Last week: 8-2 Kevin Chlum

NT Sports Editor

Last week: 7-3 Brian Hoxsey

Shaw Media

Last week’s guest

picker: 8-2 Morrison at Princeton Princeton Princeton Princeton Riverdale at Hall Hall Hall Hall Monmouth-Roseville at BV BV BV BV Mercer County at St. Bede St. Bede St. Bede St. Bede River Ridge at Amboy Amboy Amboy Amboy Metamora at L-P Metamora Metamora Metamora Sherrard at Newman Newman Newman Newman EP at Kewanee Kewanee Kewanee Kewanee Orion at Mendota Orion Orion Orion Stark County at A-W A-W A-W A-W