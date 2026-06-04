Parenting and Mental Health

Parenting is often described as rewarding, but it can also be demanding, stressful, and emotionally complex. Mental health plays a major role in how parents respond to these challenges, influencing communication, decision making, patience, and emotional connection. Understanding this relationship is an important step in creating a healthier environment for parents and children.

Many parents who experience mental health challenges are still able to provide safe and loving care, but at times additional support is needed, and seeking help should always be viewed as a positive step forward. Recognizing when stress, anxiety, or emotional fatigue is becoming overwhelming can help parents take action before it impacts daily life.

Mental health struggles can affect parenting in different ways. Some parents may feel low energy, increased worry, or difficulty managing emotions during stressful situations. Maintaining routines, setting boundaries, or responding calmly can become more challenging. This does not reflect a lack of care, but rather a need for support and practical tools.

Children are also influenced by the emotional environment around them. A parent’s mental well-being can shape a child’s sense of stability and security. While every child responds differently, consistent support and healthy communication can help create a strong foundation.

The goal is not perfection, but awareness and balance. Building a support system, maintaining routines, and practicing self care can make a meaningful difference.

At Maitri Path to Wellness, our Parenting Program offers practical guidance and support. The next class session begins Thursday, June 25th from 10 - 11:30 a.m. and will be held once a week on Thursdays for five weeks. The focus will be on understanding how adverse childhood experiences can impact development. Participants learn techniques to stay emotionally grounded, increase awareness, and improve communication.

With all additional tools and skills, you can begin strengthening a child’s resiliency, a key factor in decreasing potential risk outcomes.

Contact our office at (815) 780-0690 to register for the program or to get more information about the class.

Maitri Path To Wellness

710 Peoria Street

Peru, IL 61354

maitripathtowellness.com

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