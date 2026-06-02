Continuing Care Beyond the Shelter Season

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter (IV PADS) provides critical overnight shelter each year from August 1 through May 31, offering safety, stability, and support to individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Thanks to the generosity of our community, hundreds of lives are impacted each season.

As May comes to a close, many ask what happens next. For individuals and families still experiencing homelessness and in need of housing, IV PADS works to ensure a smooth transition by connecting them with full-time shelters in surrounding communities and, when needed, providing transportation. These partnerships help extend care and maintain stability beyond our local program.

Throughout the summer, IV PADS continues to serve those experiencing homelessness through weekday daytime services. We provide a safe, welcoming space where they can access guidance, resources, and support. Our team remains actively engaged in outreach, connecting clients with partner agencies, housing opportunities, and supportive services tailored to their unique situations. We also offer limited food assistance and access to essential services such as showers and laundry—basic necessities that help our clients maintain dignity, pursue employment, and take steps toward stability.

Summer is also a vital time of preparation. Staff and volunteers work diligently to deep clean, complete repairs, and improve our facilities—ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when overnight shelter services resume on August 1.

While overnight stays pause briefly, our mission never slows. Your support makes it possible for IV PADS to remain a consistent, reliable resource for those experiencing homelessness—providing care, connection, and hope every day of the year.

Photo: Sue Koeppe, IV PADS Board of Directors, is sponge art painting the Peru PADS Dining Room.

For more information, or to find out how you can help support IV PADS, please visit ivpads.com, or contact:

IV PADS

PO Box 1012, LaSalle, IL 61301

Peru PADS: (815) 224-3047

Ottawa PADS: (815) 433-1292

Lily PADS Peru: (815) 224-7970

Lily PADS Too Ottawa: (815) 313-5776

ivpads.com

lilypadsstore.org