Kettman Heating and Plumbing - Stay Ahead of the Heat: Get Your A/C Summer Ready Before the Rush (fstop123/Getty Images)

Preparing your air conditioner before the heat of summer arrives is one of the smartest steps a homeowner can take. As temperatures rise, HVAC systems are pushed to work harder and longer, which can expose hidden issues that developed during months of inactivity. Taking time now to ensure your system is ready can help you avoid discomfort, costly repairs, and unexpected breakdowns when you need cooling the most.

One of the first things to check is your air filter. A clogged or dirty filter restricts airflow, forcing your system to work harder and reducing efficiency. Replacing the filter can improve performance and indoor air quality right away.

Also inspect your outdoor unit. Clear away leaves, dirt, and debris that may have collected around it, and make sure there is at least a couple of feet of open space surrounding the unit for proper airflow.

Test your thermostat to make sure it is functioning correctly and set to a comfortable temperature. If your system does not respond properly or struggles to cool your home evenly, it could be a sign of a larger issue. Strange noises, weak airflow, or warm air coming from vents should not be ignored.

While there are several things homeowners can do on their own, a professional inspection is the best way to ensure everything is working safely and efficiently. A professional technician from Kettman Heating and Plumbing can check refrigerant levels, inspect electrical components, and identify worn parts before they fail.

Scheduling maintenance early in the season is especially important. Once summer arrives, HVAC companies experience a surge in service calls, which can lead to longer wait times. By contacting Kettman Heating and Plumbing ahead of the rush, you can enjoy peace of mind knowing your system is prepared to keep your home cool and comfortable all season long.

Contact the professionals at Kettman Heating and Plumbing today by calling (815) 339-6124 or visit kettmanheating.com today to schedule an appointment.

Kettman Heating and Plumbing

107 E. Harrison St.

Granville, IL 61326

Ph: (815) 339-6124

https://www.kettmanheating.com/

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