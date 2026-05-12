Don’t Ignore Joint Pain: Understanding Arthritis and When to Seek Care

Joint pain is often dismissed as normal aging but can actually signal serious conditions. Dr. Belal Said, a rheumatologist with Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, explains that arthritis, a broad term for joint inflammation, pain, and stiffness, includes mechanical forms like osteoarthritis from wear and tear, and inflammatory types like rheumatoid arthritis, where the immune system attacks joints. Other causes include infections or metabolic issues like gout.

Arthritis can affect nearly any joint in the body, though patterns vary by type. Osteoarthritis most commonly impacts the hands, hips, and knees. Rheumatoid arthritis often affects the small joints of the hands and feet, whereas gout can involve many joints but rarely the hips and shoulders.

Common symptoms include joint pain, stiffness, swelling, warmth, and reduced range of motion. Many people notice stiffness in the morning or after periods of inactivity. In some cases, symptoms extend beyond the joints and may include fatigue, skin rashes, or eye inflammation. Over time, untreated arthritis can lead to joint damage and impact mobility, making early recognition especially important.

Knowing when to seek care is key. Persistent joint pain, swelling, or stiffness lasting longer than 30 to 60 minutes in the morning may warrant further evaluation. Additional warning signs include symptoms affecting multiple joints, unexplained fatigue, fever, or weight loss.

“Early diagnosis and treatment are key to preventing joint damage and improving quality of life,” Dr. Said explains. “Not all joint pain is arthritis, so getting a proper evaluation is an important first step.”

Treatment varies by type of arthritis, but often includes medication, physical therapy, exercise, and/or lifestyle changes, such as maintaining a healthy weight and staying active. More advanced therapies may be recommended for certain conditions. With early diagnosis and proper management, many people can control symptoms and maintain an active lifestyle.

To learn more about arthritis care or to schedule an evaluation, contact Morris Hospital Rheumatology Specialists and take the first step toward better joint health.

Morris Hospital Rheumatology Specialists

1051 W. U.S. Route 6

Morris, IL 60450

Ph: (815) 942-9299

www.morrishospital.org