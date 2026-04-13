A Message of Gratitude to Our Community

At Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments, being rooted in Bureau County since 1903 means more than simply serving families—it means caring for our neighbors, honoring lives, and giving back to the community that has trusted us for generations.

Every family we walk alongside reminds us that this is more than where we work… this is home.

In gratitude, Norberg Memorial Home is a proud sponsor of VITAL ICE for Bureau County. This simple, powerful app allows first responders to instantly access critical medical information, emergency contacts, and personal details—when every second matters most.

The program, called Vital ICE (In Case of Emergency), is a free smartphone app designed to provide emergency personnel with important medical and contact information when a person is unable to communicate. The app allows users to store vital health details directly on their phone so they can be quickly accessed by EMS, police, or fire personnel during an emergency.

Through the Vital ICE system, individuals can record information such as medical conditions, allergies, medications, emergency contacts, physicians, and insurance details. The app also includes several additional safety features—users can send an alert to emergency contacts with their location if they are involved in an emergency, store photos of insurance cards, set medication reminders, and access basic first aid information for common emergencies.

This program is completely FREE to our community, and 5,408 Bureau County residents are already using VITAL ICE.

DownloadVITAL ICE Today at www.norbergfh.com/resources/vital-ice .

Thank you for your trust. Thank you for allowing us to serve you. Thank you for being the kind of community that shows up for one another. We are honored to stand beside you—not only in times of loss, but in efforts that help protect life.

For more information about Vital Ice, please contact:

Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments

701 E Thompson Street

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-875-2425

norbergfh.com

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