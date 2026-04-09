IV PADS Offers Individualized Service Plans to Help Combat Homelessness

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter (IV PADS) provides essential services that help individuals experiencing homelessness regain stability and independence. Through access to food, safe housing, and healthcare, clients are given the foundation they need to begin rebuilding their lives.

A key part of this support is the Individualized Service Plan, designed to guide each person toward becoming a contributing member of the community.

Every client at IV PADS receives a personalized assessment to identify the underlying causes of their homelessness. From there, staff develop a Service Plan that may include counseling, case management, and a variety of educational opportunities. Classes in life skills, job seeking, parenting, money management, computer use, and soft skills are available, with some required based on individual needs.

Clients also receive referrals to community resources, spiritual support, and, when appropriate, partner programs such as Rescue Mission facilities that offer more intensive job training and development.

This comprehensive approach leads to real results. Many clients successfully enter or re-enter the workforce, filling vital roles in the local economy, paying taxes, and contributing through everyday spending. Ongoing case management ensures continued progress and support.

At its heart, IV PADS is about more than services—it’s about community. With an average stay of 30 to 60 days, clients find not only shelter, but also a sense of belonging. From celebrating birthdays to hosting cookouts and even welcoming visits from support animals, IV PADS creates an environment of care and dignity.

As the need for services grows, IV PADS relies on the generosity of the community. Every contribution helps make a lasting difference in the lives of those served.

For more information, or to find out how you can help support IV PADS, please visit ivpads.com , or contact:

IV PADS

PO Box 1012, LaSalle, IL 61301

Peru PADS: (815) 224-3047

Ottawa PADS: (815) 433-1292

Lily PADS Peru: (815) 224-7970

Lily PADS Too Ottawa: (815) 313-5776

ivpads.com

lilypadsstore.org