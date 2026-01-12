Bureau County Metro Center Brings Back “Sports of All Sorts” Program for Kids

The Bureau County Metro Center is excited to bring back its popular Sports of All Sorts program, designed especially for younger children who are just beginning to explore movement, play, and organized activities. This program offers a fun and welcoming way for children ages three to five to stay active while learning the basics of different sports and games in a supportive environment.

Sports of All Sorts focuses on introducing children to a variety of activities rather than emphasizing competition. Through age-appropriate games and simple skill-building exercises, participants are encouraged to run, jump, throw, and play while developing coordination, listening skills, and confidence. The program provides an educational introduction to organized sports that keeps things light, playful, and engaging for young learners.

The program begins on February 17 and runs every Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Bureau County Metro Center. Sessions will continue through Thursday, March 5. The twice-weekly schedule gives children consistency while still keeping the program short and manageable for families. With a familiar setting and friendly instruction, kids can build comfort and excitement around being active with their peers.

One of the benefits of Sports of All Sorts is the flexible registration. There is no registration deadline for this program, making it easy for families to sign up when it works best for them. Program fees are $30 for BCMC members, $35 for Princeton residents, and $40 for non-residents. Registration can be completed in person at the Bureau County Metro Center, by phone at 815-872-0840, or online through the Princeton Park District website.

Sports of All Sorts has been a favorite in the past, and its return offers a great opportunity for young children to discover movement in a positive, structured way.

For more information, contact Brett Renner, Recreation Supervisor at the Bureau County Metro Center.

Bureau County Metro Center

837 Park Ave W

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-872-0840

www.princetonparkdistrict.org

