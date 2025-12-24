Could You Have a Heart Blockage and Not Know It?

Many people assume they will get advance warning if they develop a heart issue. In reality, coronary artery blockages can build slowly and quietly. Morris Hospital interventional cardiologist Dr. Jibran Rana notes that one of the most common early signs is chest discomfort that occurs during physical activity or emotional stress and resolves when a person rests or uses nitroglycerin. He also notes that fatigue, shortness of breath, and dizziness are often overlooked, even though they may indicate inadequate blood flow to the heart.

Dr. Rana stresses that taking these symptoms seriously can make a significant difference. He explains that timely evaluation can help prevent a heart attack, including those that occur without obvious warning. Silent heart attacks can still cause long-term damage and may lead to complications such as heart failure or arrhythmias. Seeking care early provides the best opportunity to diagnose and treat the issue before it becomes an emergency.

Treatment options for blocked coronary arteries have advanced considerably. Dr. Rana describes the current approach as a combination of optimized medical therapy to reduce the heart’s workload and improve survival, along with procedures such as stent placement when needed. In situations where the blockages are more severe or widespread, bypass surgery may be considered. Care teams tailor treatment plans to each patient based on their health status, risk factors, and disease severity.

In addition to prevention and long-term management, advanced heart care at Morris Hospital includes lifesaving interventional procedures in the Morris Hospital cath lab. Dr. Rana emphasizes that comprehensive cardiovascular care improves both quality of life and overall longevity.

