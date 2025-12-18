Should You Be Concerned If Your Roof Develops an Ice Dam?

Northern Illinois Seamless Roofing - Should You Be Concerned If an Ice Dam Develops on Your Roof? (Provided)

Ice dams are a common winter problem, but many homeowners are unsure of how serious they can become. An ice dam forms when heat from inside the home escapes into the attic, warming the roof and causing snow to melt. The melted water then flows toward the edges of the roof where temperatures are colder. It refreezes near the gutters, creating a ridge of ice. Over time, this buildup prevents additional melting snow from draining properly, forcing water to back up under shingles and into the home.

While an ice dam may look harmless at first, it can lead to significant damage if left untreated. Water that seeps beneath roofing materials can stain ceilings and walls, damage insulation, and cause wood to rot. Moisture trapped inside walls or attic spaces also increases the risk of mold growth. Even the weight of the ice itself can strain gutters and pull them away from the house.

There are a few warning signs homeowners can watch for. Water stains on ceilings, peeling paint near the roofline, or damp insulation in the attic may signal that an ice dam is allowing moisture inside. Icicles hanging from gutters can sometimes indicate poor drainage as well. Addressing these issues early helps prevent more serious structural problems.

Preventing ice dams starts with proper insulation and ventilation in the attic. When warm air stays inside the living space and the roof stays cold, snow melts more evenly and drains as intended. Clearing gutters before winter and safely removing excess snow from the roof’s edge can also reduce risk.

If an ice dam does form on your roof, contact the professionals at Northern Illinois Seamless Roofing to remove it without damaging shingles. Taking quick action protects your home and helps ensure a safer, drier winter season.

Northern Illinois Seamless Roofing, Inc. is a local family-owned commercial roofing solutions company that has served the Mendota and surrounding communities for over 41 years.

