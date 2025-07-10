Insurance Essentials for Illinois Construction Contractors

With construction season in full swing, contractors across Illinois are mobilizing crews, scheduling deliveries, and breaking ground on new projects. Before the first load of gravel hits the site, it’s crucial to ensure your insurance coverage is prepared to support your operations from start to finish.

Construction projects carry specific risks, and insurance requirements differ based on the type and size of the work. Heavy construction contractors face greater exposure due to the complexity of their operations. Brennan & Stuart understands these challenges and provides tailored coverage that goes beyond standard policies.

Review your general liability policy, as it’s your first defense against third-party property damage or injury on-site. Without it, one accident could derail your project. Ensure that subcontractors’ insurance meets your requirements and that you’re listed as an additional insured when necessary.

Workers’ compensation is another essential policy. It not only keeps you compliant with Illinois state law, but it also ensures that your team is covered in case of injury. Given the physical nature of heavy construction, proper classification and adequate limits are a must.

Don’t neglect builders’ risk insurance, especially if you’re involved in site prep, roadwork, or structural projects. This coverage helps safeguard equipment, materials, and partially finished structures from fire, theft, and weather-related damage.

Brennan & Stuart also helps contractors stay current on commercial auto policies. Whether you’re moving materials, hauling equipment, or transporting crews, vehicles must be covered under policies that reflect real-world usage and risk.

Brennan & Stuart works closely with contractors to identify exposure and tailor policies to their project goals, because no two jobs are alike. Construction moves fast; ensure your insurance keeps pace.

Before starting your next job, take a moment to ensure your coverage is as solid as your foundation. Contact Brennan & Stuart at 815-223-0137 to schedule a risk assessment or to review your current policy.

