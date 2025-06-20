June is PTSD Awareness Month: How PTSD Affects Mental Health

June is recognized as PTSD Awareness Month, a time to shed light on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and its profound impact on mental health. PTSD is often associated with combat veterans, but it can affect anyone who has experienced or witnessed a traumatic event, including accidents, abuse, natural disasters, or serious health crises. Understanding how PTSD influences emotional and psychological well-being is crucial to supporting those who live with it.

PTSD is more than just a reaction to trauma—it is a condition that can deeply disrupt a person’s life. Individuals with PTSD may experience flashbacks, nightmares, and intrusive thoughts that make it difficult to concentrate, sleep, or function in everyday situations. These symptoms are not signs of weakness, but the mind’s attempt to process an overwhelming event that left the person feeling helpless or unsafe.

One of the most damaging effects of PTSD on mental health is the way it can isolate individuals. Many people suffering from PTSD withdraw from loved ones or avoid situations that remind them of their trauma. This isolation can increase the risk of depression, anxiety, and substance use, creating a cycle that is difficult to break without professional support.

PTSD can also alter how someone views the world and themselves. Feelings of guilt, shame, and hyper-vigilance are common, and people may struggle to feel safe or trust others. These emotional struggles often interfere with work, relationships, and physical health.

Fortunately, effective treatments exist. Therapies like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing), and medication can help individuals manage symptoms and rebuild a sense of control. Raising awareness during PTSD Awareness Month helps reduce stigma and encourages people to seek help.

Call Maitri Path to Wellness at (815) 780-0690 or message us on Facebook @MaitriPath for more information, or to learn more about our mental health and substance use disorder treatment services, including our residential program.

Maitri Path To Wellness

710 Peoria Street

Peru, IL 61354

maitripathtowellness.com

Maitri path to Wellness logo 2022 sponsored