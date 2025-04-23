Debo Ace Hardware: Your Ultimate Destination for Grills and Smokers

Located at 1713 4th St. in Peru, Debo Ace Hardware has been a trusted community resource since 1938. As a fourth-generation family-owned business, they are dedicated to providing knowledgeable advice, exceptional service, and quality products to their customers.

Extensive Selection of Grills and Smokers: Debo Ace Hardware offers an impressive array of grills and smokers to cater to every outdoor cooking enthusiast’s needs. Their inventory includes top brands known for performance and durability, ensuring customers find the perfect fit for their grilling preferences.

Weber Grills: Weber is renowned for its high-quality grills that deliver consistent results. Whether you’re looking for a classic charcoal grill or a convenient gas model, Debo Ace Hardware has a variety of Weber options to choose from.

Traeger Pellet Grills: For those interested in wood pellet grilling, Traeger offers versatility and rich flavor infusion. These grills allow you to smoke, bake, roast, braise, and barbecue with ease, providing a comprehensive outdoor cooking experience.

Big Green Egg: The Big Green Egg is a popular choice for its unique design and exceptional heat retention. This ceramic grill functions as a grill, smoker, and oven, offering unparalleled versatility for various cooking styles.

Comprehensive Grilling Accessories: Beyond grills and smokers, Debo Ace Hardware provides a wide range of accessories to enhance your outdoor cooking. From grilling utensils and thermometers to covers and cleaning supplies, they have everything you need to maintain and optimize your equipment.

Expert Advice and Customer Service: The experienced staff at Debo Ace Hardware is committed to helping customers make informed decisions. Whether you’re a seasoned grill master or new to outdoor cooking, they offer personalized recommendations and tips to ensure you get the most out of your grill or smoker.

For all your grilling and smoking needs, visit Debo Ace Hardware in Peru, and discover the perfect equipment and accessories to elevate your outdoor cooking adventures!

For more information, please contact:

Debo Ace Hardware

1713 4th St.

Peru, IL 61354

Ph: 815-223-0461

acehardware.com