Pistol Shrimp snap 9-game skid: Pistol Shrimp weekly recap

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's Beau Raikes of Sheridan, lets go of a pitch during First Responder night on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp’s losing streak hit nine games, but the Shrimp snapped the skid with a 5-3 victory over the Decatur Bean Ballers on Saturday.

Sunday’s game at Normal was postponed due to weather.

The Shrimp (6-15) close out the first half of the season on Friday, June 26.

Illinois Valley is in last place in the Northwest Division and are too far back to rally win the division’s first-half playoff berth, so the Shrimp will have to win the second half in order to make the postseason.

Here’s a look at last week and a look ahead to this week:

WEEKLY RECAP

Burlington Bees 9, Pistol Shrimp 6: Ryan Duncheon went 1 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in the home loss.

Kaeden Schatsiek was 2 for 4 and drove in a run, while Beau Raikes was the losing pitcher.

Johnstown Mill Rats 10, Pistol Shrimp 3: Dominic Battista doubled and drove in a run and Carter Brown was 2 for 3 and scored a run in a home loss.

Ryan Duncheon took the loss on the mound.

Mill Rats 13, Pistol Shrimp 11: Kaeden Schatsiek hit a home run but the Mill Rats outslugged the Shrimp in Peru.

Owen Anderson doubled twice, scored a run and drove in a run and Joey Ireland went 3 for 6 with two runs.

Eddie Scaccia was the losing pitcher.

Pistol Shrimp 5, Decatur Bean Ballers 3: The Shrimp scored two runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth as they snapped a nine-game losing streak with a road win.

Dominic Battista and Ryan Duncheon each homered. Battista was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run and Duncheon went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run.

Camden Loomis started on the mound and got a no decision, allowing one earned run on one hit with three strikeouts and four walks in six innings.

Tyler Sabodor earned the win with one inning of scoreless, hitless relief, while Benjamin Blondino picked up the save as he gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits with one strikeout and one walk in two innings.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp players watch the game in the dugout during First Responder night on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

STANDINGS

Northwest Division Record Clinton LumberKings 13-8 Quincy Doggy Paddlers 13-9 Normal CornBelters 13-10 Burlington Bees 9-12 Pistol Shrimp 6-15

THE WEEK AHEAD

Tuesday - Clinton LumberKings (Arts in the Park), 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday - at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday - at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Friday - Quincy Doggy Paddlers (Radioactive Halloween), 6:35 p.m.

Saturday - Quincy Doggy Paddlers, (Bring a Friend Night), 6:35 p.m.

Sunday - Springfield Lucky Horseshoes (Kids Day), 4:35 p.m.