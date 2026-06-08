Pistol Shrimp hitting the road for 6 games: Pistol Shrimp weekly recap

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp are hitting the road this week with six away games.
The Shrimp open the week by making a nine-hour drive to Johnstown, Penn., to play the Mill Rats (4-7) on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Illinois Valley will then drive nearly five hours to Springfield, Ohio to face the Champion City Half Trax (6-6) on Thursday and Friday before driving three hours to Kokomo, Ind., to finish the trip Saturday and Sunday against the Kokomo Creek Chubs (5-7).
The Shrimp enter the road trip 5-6 after going 2-3 last week.
Here’s a look at last week and a look ahead to this week:
WEEKLY RECAP
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 13, Pistol Shrimp 7: Max French hit a first inning grand slam to give the Shrimp an early 4-0 lead, but they couldn’t maintain it in a loss in Peru.
Brayden Stufft hit a two-run homer and Phoenix Brant was 2 for 2 and scored two runs. Camden Loomis was the losing pitcher.
Pistol Shrimp 12, Danville Dans 2 (7 inn.): Drew Church went 3 for 4 with seven RBIs and two runs to lead the Shrimp to a home win.
He smacked a grand slam as part of a six-run second inning.
Nolan Gallas was 1 for 3, drove in two runs and scored two runs, while Ximi Baftiri was 2 for 4 with two runs.
Beau Raikes threw a complete game, allowing two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Clinton LumberKings 8, Pistol Shrimp 1: Brayden Stufft went 3 for 4 and scored the Shrimp’s lone run in the road loss.
Izzaq Zrust was the losing pitcher.
Normal CornBelters 11, Pistol Shrimp 7: The Shrimp gave up a run in the seventh and four in the eighth in the road loss.
Chris Danko went 2 for 3 with a home run and scored twice, while Dominic Battista was 2 for 3 with a double and three runs.
Max Bryant took the loss on the mound.
Pistol Shrimp 8, CormBelters 2: Brody Schulte pitched 7 2/3 innings to lead the Shrimp to a home win.
He allowed two unearned runs on one hit while striking out six and walking one. Daniel Strohm closed it out with 1 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing no hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
Chase Roberts hit a solo home run, while Ximi Baftiri was 1 for 1 with two walks, two runs and an RBI.
WEEKLY AWARDS
Brody Schulte, from Minnesota State, was named the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp’s Pitcher of the Week.
In a win against Normal, Schulte gave up two unearned runs on one hit with six strikeouts and one walk in 7 2/3 innings.
Chase Roberts, from Penn State, was named the Shrimp’s Hitter of the Week as he went 5 for 17 with a home run, two RBIs, two runs and three stolen bases.
STANDINGS
|Northwest Division
|Record
|Normal CornBelters
|7-5
|Clinton LumberKings
|6-5
|Quincy Doggy Paddlers
|6-6
|Pistol Shrimp
|5-6
|Burlington Bees
|4-8
THE WEEK AHEAD
Tuesday - at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Wednesday - at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Thursday - at Champion City Half Trax, 5:05 p.m.
Friday - at Champion City Half Trax, 5:05 p.m.
Saturday - at Kokomo Creek Chubs, 6:05 p.m.
Sunday - at Kokomo Creek Chubs, 3:05 p.m.