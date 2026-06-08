Pistol Shrimp hitting the road for 6 games: Pistol Shrimp weekly recap

Illinois Valley's Brayden Foster (8) slides into third base, successfully stealing as Springfield's third baseman Ethan Burkhardt (15) catches the throw at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp are hitting the road this week with six away games.

The Shrimp open the week by making a nine-hour drive to Johnstown, Penn., to play the Mill Rats (4-7) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Illinois Valley will then drive nearly five hours to Springfield, Ohio to face the Champion City Half Trax (6-6) on Thursday and Friday before driving three hours to Kokomo, Ind., to finish the trip Saturday and Sunday against the Kokomo Creek Chubs (5-7).

The Shrimp enter the road trip 5-6 after going 2-3 last week.

Here’s a look at last week and a look ahead to this week:

Aidan Liberatore runs out during the Pistol Shrimp’s starting lineup on Tuesday, June 3, 2026, at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

WEEKLY RECAP

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 13, Pistol Shrimp 7: Max French hit a first inning grand slam to give the Shrimp an early 4-0 lead, but they couldn’t maintain it in a loss in Peru.

Brayden Stufft hit a two-run homer and Phoenix Brant was 2 for 2 and scored two runs. Camden Loomis was the losing pitcher.

Pistol Shrimp 12, Danville Dans 2 (7 inn.): Drew Church went 3 for 4 with seven RBIs and two runs to lead the Shrimp to a home win.

He smacked a grand slam as part of a six-run second inning.

Nolan Gallas was 1 for 3, drove in two runs and scored two runs, while Ximi Baftiri was 2 for 4 with two runs.

Beau Raikes threw a complete game, allowing two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Clinton LumberKings 8, Pistol Shrimp 1: Brayden Stufft went 3 for 4 and scored the Shrimp’s lone run in the road loss.

Izzaq Zrust was the losing pitcher.

Normal CornBelters 11, Pistol Shrimp 7: The Shrimp gave up a run in the seventh and four in the eighth in the road loss.

Chris Danko went 2 for 3 with a home run and scored twice, while Dominic Battista was 2 for 3 with a double and three runs.

Max Bryant took the loss on the mound.

Pistol Shrimp 8, CormBelters 2: Brody Schulte pitched 7 2/3 innings to lead the Shrimp to a home win.

He allowed two unearned runs on one hit while striking out six and walking one. Daniel Strohm closed it out with 1 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing no hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Chase Roberts hit a solo home run, while Ximi Baftiri was 1 for 1 with two walks, two runs and an RBI.

Camden Loomis (4) of the Pistol Shrimp pitches to hitter from the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes on Tuesday, June 3, 2026, at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. Loomis is a Ottawa High School Alumni. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

WEEKLY AWARDS

Brody Schulte, from Minnesota State, was named the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp’s Pitcher of the Week.

In a win against Normal, Schulte gave up two unearned runs on one hit with six strikeouts and one walk in 7 2/3 innings.

Chase Roberts, from Penn State, was named the Shrimp’s Hitter of the Week as he went 5 for 17 with a home run, two RBIs, two runs and three stolen bases.

STANDINGS

Northwest Division Record Normal CornBelters 7-5 Clinton LumberKings 6-5 Quincy Doggy Paddlers 6-6 Pistol Shrimp 5-6 Burlington Bees 4-8

THE WEEK AHEAD

Tuesday - at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Wednesday - at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Thursday - at Champion City Half Trax, 5:05 p.m.

Friday - at Champion City Half Trax, 5:05 p.m.

Saturday - at Kokomo Creek Chubs, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday - at Kokomo Creek Chubs, 3:05 p.m.