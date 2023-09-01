La Salle County police reports: September 1, 2023

Anna C. Sexton, 33, of Mendota, was picked up by Mendota police on a Lee County warrant for failure to appear (contempt of court) at 7:43 p.m. Thursday.
Kenneth Martin, 44, of Streator, was charged by Streator police with retail theft Thursday at 2399 N. Bloomington St. in Streator.
Annette M. Lauffer, 52, of Marseilles, was charged by Mendota police with driving while suspended at 12:26 a.m. Thursday at Washington Street and 14th Avenue.
Streator police are investigating a vehicle, a 1999 red Chevrolet Silverado, reported stolen at 5:09 p.m. Wednesday from the 2400 block of North Bloomington Street.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.