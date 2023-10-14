Princeton’s Russell, English, Scoma and Beneke law firm hire Lostant native

The Princeton-based law firm Russell, English, Scoma and Beneke P.C. has announced the addition of Lostant native and St. Bede Academy graduate Megan Fitzgerald.

“[Fitzgerald’s] strong academic background and record of public service make her an important addition to our firm and a terrific addition to our community,” managing director Michael L. English said.

Fitzgerald, the daughter of Dennis and Diane Fitzgerald, graduated from St. Bede in 2013 and went on to earn an Associate in Arts and Associate in Science degree at Illinois Valley Community College in 2016.

In her time at IVCC, Fitzgerald was a member of the IVCC Honors Society, Phi Theta Kappa and Sigma Kappa Delta.

She later earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology at Loyola University of Chicago in 2018 and was a member of the Tau Sigma National Honors Society and e-board member of WeDignify at Loyola.

As part of her studies, Fitzgerald was an intern at the Pediatric Developmental Center, where she assisted groups of children with autism and studied abroad in Italy in 2017.

She earned her juris doctor degree from Northern Illinois University in 2022 and was staff editor and later assistant editor for NIU Law Review and a member of Phi Alpha Delta.

Fitzgerald became licensed to practice law in May will serve as an associate attorney at Russell, English, Scoma and Benek. She also is an assistant public defender for Bureau County.