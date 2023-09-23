Princeton’s OSF St. Clare unveils artwork gifted by patient’s family

The OSF St. Clare in Princeton recently received an original work of art by the family of the late artist Betty Jewel “B.J.” Wagner. Her last original painting, “Noah’s Ark,” is now displayed on the second floor of the

medical/surgical acute unit across from the waiting room.

The painting was unveiled Sept. 16 as family and friends of the artist gathered at the hospital.

Wagner was a native of Bureau County and grew up on a farm in Dover. She loved art as a child and eventually found her way to folk painting.

Her children, Jill, Heidi, Patrick and John, wanted her art to be displayed in the hallway at OSF Saint Clare in memory of the care she received at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.

Wagner spent a lifetime creating art, as folk painting provided the freedom to use color as inspiration. She also found joy in painting stories and creating her own style to tell those tales, such as “Noah’s Ark.”

“Mom was an artist,” Wagner’s son B.J. said. “She would wake up, drink her coffee and paint. This painting was her last and detailed the animals gathering and resting, like her end of life.”