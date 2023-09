The Owen Lovejoy Homestead will hold two historical presentations at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1 in the log cabin behind the Lovejoy home at 1050 E. Peru St. in Princeton. All are welcome to attend and donations will be accepted.

A presentation on Mrs. Eunice Lovejoy, Owen Lovejoy’s wife will be held by Cindy Martin and a presentation on Francis Carpenter, painter of Abraham Lincoln and Owen Lovejoy, will be held by Paul Ernst.