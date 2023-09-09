Princeton Area Chamber to hold 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

To commemoration the 22nd anniversary of the tragic event, the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, in Soldiers and Sailors Park, 14 Park Avenue E. in Princeton.

The event will feature the posting of the colors from the Princeton Veterans Group and Princeton Fire Department Honor Guard, the pledge of allegiance, an invocation from Retired Command Sergeant Major Tom Root and the National Anthem performed by Lilly Mabry.

A welcome will then be given by Air Force Veteran Brad Oeder followed by a Quilt of Valor Award from Terry Johnson, guest speaker Gold Star Father Dan Hollinsaid, moment of silence and benediction from Root and a 21 gun salute and retiring of the colors from the Princeton Veterans Group and Princeton Fire Department Honor Guard.

The purpose of the ceremony is to honor the sacrifices made by the heroes, armed forces, first responders and others and to pay tribute to the 2,977 men, women and children who lost their lives during the attacks.