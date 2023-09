The Illinois Valley Sports Card, Comic and Collectible Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Peru Mall, located at 3940 IL-251.

8-foot Vendor tables are available at $25 for 1, $40 for 2, $50 for 3, $60 for 4 and $70 for 5.

For more information call 815-830-1677.