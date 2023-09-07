Princeton PD to serve lunch in the park to benefit Second Story Teen Center Sept. 8

The Princeton Police Department will serve lunch in the park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 at Soldiers and Sailors Park, 14 Park Ave. E. in Princeton. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Second Story Teen Center.

Greenfield Retirement Home will also be hosting a bake sale during the event.

Walk up, drive up, call ahead and delivery services will be provided. Call ahead services will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon by calling 815-303-4242.

The menu will feature ribeye sandwiches, pork chop sandwiches, brats, hot dogs, chips and drinks

Lunch in the park events are presented through the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Future lunch in the park events will be held as follows:

Sept. 15 - Lunch by VFW Post #4323 and Bake Sale by American Legion Auxiliary

Sept. 22 - Lunch by Bureau County United Way and Bake Sale by Second Story

Sept. 29 - Lunch by Chamber Ambassadors Club and Bake Sale by Gateway Services