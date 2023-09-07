Princeton Council and local DAR team up to commemorate Constitution Week

On Tuesday, Members of the Princeton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution joined the Princeton City Council in the passing of a proclamation to commemorate Constitution Week.

Constitution Week will be celebrated from Sept. 17 through Sept. 23 to acknowledge the 236th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America.

“On Sept. 17 at 4 p.m., out chapter will ring bells to celebrate the signing that took place at Independence Hall in Philadelphia in 1787,” DAR Regent Nancy Gartner said.

Gartner also said that the organization places a Constitution Week display at the Princeton Public Library that they encourage members of the public to visit.

DAR has nearly 190,000 members in nearly 3,000 chapters in all 50 states, Washington D.C., 14 foreign countries and one territory. Since its founding in 1890, DAR has admitted more than one million members.

Local chapters serve in their local communities as well as lend support to state and national projects.

To proclamation was read by Mayor Ray Mabry to officially announce the annual celebration in the city of Princeton

“We thank Mayor Mabry and the council members for letting the Princeton chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution take part in this positively Princeton portion this evening,” Gartner said.