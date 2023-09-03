Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra to open 2023-24 concert season Sept. 30

The Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra has announced the schedule for its 2023-24 concert season.

The IVSO will present a series of five concerts that explore the different ways music is inspired and inspires others.

“Music can be exciting and exhilarating, comforting and calming,” Music Director Dan Sommerville said. “It can lift our spirits or at times bring us into a more reflective state of mind. In short, music can inspire. The music the Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra performs this season covers a very wide range of eras and styles.”

Season tickets are on sale now at http://www.ivso.org/. Tickets for each concert are also available individually online and at the door. Students K-12 get in for free, college student tickets cost $5 with ID and general admission tickets are $20.

The concert schedule is as follows:

7 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Center at Illinois Valley Community College. The show will feature Nicole Sasser on trumpet and vocals with “Be Inspired by Song.”

3 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium at La Salle-Peru High School. The show will feature Members of the IVSO with “Be Inspired by Friends.”

4 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium at La Salle-Peru High School. Show will feature dancers from Dance Center, Grays School of Dance and Dancenter as well as the Latin Children’s Choir with “Be Inspired by Dreams: The Nutcracker.”

3 p.m. on March 10 at Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium at La Salle-Peru High School. The show will feature Winners of the Young Performers Competition with “Be Inspired by Story.”

7 p.m. on May 4 at Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Center at Illinois Valley Community College. The show will feature Sun Chang on piano with “Be Inspired by Vision.”