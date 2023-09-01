U of I Extension to host charcuterie board workshop Sept. 18 in Ohio, IL.

The University of Illinois Extension of Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, and Putnam counties will hold a Building Your Own Healthy Charcuterie Board workshop at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the Ohio Public Library, located at 112 N. Main St. in Ohio, IL.

Attendees can learn how to map and build a charcuterie board. Take-home recipes and resources are available. Charcuterie food will be served.

Admission to the workshop is free and registration is required to attend. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/ohioboard or call 815-224-0889.

For information, visit extension.illinois.edu/blmp or call 815-224-0884.