Reddick Library in Ottawa teams up with 21 local business for deals

Reddick Library in Ottawa is teaming up with 21 local businesses to offer discounts and special deals in celebration of National Library Card Sign-Up Month.

Present your library card at the participating businesses throughout September to take advantage of these deals. Go to reddicklibrary.org for a full listing of offerings.

After being closed Sunday, Sept. 3, and Monday, Sept. 4, for the Labor Day holiday, Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., will begin its winter hours Tuesday, Sept. 5. The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Additionally, Reddick Library will be distributing its monthly kits. This month’s kit will provide purple crocus bulbs along with an information sheet. Kits will be available as supplies last and are limited to one per patron the week of Sept. 5. Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5: Apple Annihilator STEM, third through sixth grades. Are you up for a challenge? Can you construct an apple wrecking ball that clears the most pins? Don’t be fooled by the tricky twists the library has added.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6: Shake, Rattle, Read, ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6: The Power of the Story with Colson Whitehead, an Illinois Libraries virtual event. Whitehead, two-time Pulitzer Prize winning and New York Times bestselling author of eight novels and two non-fiction works, will discuss the power of storytelling and his brand new book “Crook Manifesto” at this virtual event. Register at https://bit.ly/ILP_ColsonWhitehead

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7: LEGO Challenge, kindergarten through second grade. Join the library and test your skills at this fun event. See how many cards you can complete!

6 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7: Crafter’s Corner, seventh through 12th grades. Looking for a simple and enjoyable activity? Create a beautiful sun catcher to hang and admire.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.