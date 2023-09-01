IVCC late start classes to begin Sept. 11 and Oct. 11

A slate of late-start 12-week and second 8-week courses will begin Sept. 11 and Oct. 11 respectively at Illinois Valley Community College. These options include classes in science, health, math, english, computers, early childhood education and criminal justice.

Online 12-week courses beginning Sept. 11 include: Introduction to Nutrition (ALH-1000); Personal and Community Health (HPE-1003); General Elementary Statistics (MTH-1008); English Composition I (ENG -1001); Child Growth and Development (PSY-2001); The Global Environment (BIO-1000); Basic Reading II (RED-0900); Computer Aided Drafting I AutoCAD (CAD-1200); Microsoft Office Professional III (CSP-2204); World Regional Geography (GEG- 1004); General Psychology (PSY-1000), and Wellness (HPE-1000).

Second 8-week courses beginning Oct. 11 include: Elementary Spanish II (SPN-1002); Evidence and Criminal Procedure (CRJ-2030); Juvenile Delinquency (CRJ-1030); Corrections in America (CRJ-1070-100); Orientation to IT Professions (CSC-1200); Job Seeking Skills (SDT-1203); and Introduction to Cybersecurity (CSC-1203).

Course sections numbered 100-149 are online; those sections numbered 150 are blended learning, offered in the classroom and online.

To register, call 815-224-0447 or visit the Admissions Office in CTC-101.

Numerous 8-week manufacturing and welding courses also begin Oct. 11. For welding information, contact Dean of Workforce Development Shane Lange at shane_lange@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0219.