Comcast extends network to bring advanced services to Peru’s industrial area

On Wednesday, Comcast announced the completion of a project to extend its fiber-rich network in the industrial area north of Interstate 80 and west of Plank Road along Industrial Drive in Peru.

“The availability of this level of connectivity is a game-changer for businesses in the industrial area along West Plank Road and Industrial Drive,” Bill Zens, Executive Director, the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce said in a news release. “This will help the region attract and retain new businesses and help existing businesses in the area compete regionally, nationally and even internationally.”

With the extension complete, businesses in the industrial area will now have access to Comcast’s full suite of services, including internet speeds up to 100 gigabits per second (Gbps), ethernet, advanced voice, Comcast Business Mobile and a variety of cloud services.

Additional services available include Connection Pro, an automatic 4G LTE backup connection; SecurityEdge, a cloud-based cybersecurity solution for businesses that protects connected devices and WiFi Pro, a mobile-friendly tool that allows businesses to manage customer and internal facing networks, according to the release.

“With thousands of miles of fiber-rich network infrastructure in this region alone, Comcast connects thousands of homes and businesses in Peru, La Salle and other parts of La Salle County,” Sean McCarthy, Comcast’s Regional Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Initiatives said. “We believe our role is greater than that of a service provider. We’re really an economic development partner.”