La Salle County Coroner Rich Ploch seeks 2024 reelection

Current La Salle County Coroner, Rich Ploch of Peru, announced his candidacy for reelection in 2024 on Thursday.

Ploch has been with the coroner’s office for more than 21 years and hopes to continue to bring his years of experience and countless training hours to provide professional death investigations.

“I am seeking reelection because I want to continue to serve the families of any citizen who has lost a loved one,” Ploch said in a statement. “I want to continue my work to improve the Death Investigation System through training, technology and innovation. I look forward to continuing to serve the public.”

Ploch is a board-certified death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. He holds professional license with the State of Illinois as a medical first responder and is also an instructor for the American Heart Association.

He is an active member of the Illinois Coroners and Medical Examiners Association.

During his time with the coroner’s office he has worked to upgrade the technology, training, and available resources for the office and his team of employees.

This past year Ploch was able to secure a new facility in Oglesby to better serve, not only his staff, but the families of the decedent’s that need their care in their time of loss.

Ploch said that he has continued to work within the given county budget line items and that he has also secured several grants in order to ease the financial burden upon the tax payers of the county.

He said that he has also established and continued the profession working relationships with the local funeral homes and other elected officials.

Ploch is a graduate of La Salle-Peru Township High School and Illinois Valley Community College.

He lives with his wife Jodee in Peru and has four children. He is a member of the Peru Sunrise Rotary Club, Illinois Police Association and Zion United Church in Peru.

More campaign information will be available in the future. He can be reached at rploch52@gmail.com.