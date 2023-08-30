Putnam County libraries announce September activity schedule

The Putnam County Library District announced its September activity schedule for all locations.

District

• Putnam County Libraries will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day and will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 5.

• Putnam County Libraries will be joining season three of the Illinois Libraries Presentations that showcase author talks on Zoom.

The latest showcase features Colson Whitehead. Whitehead is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a #1 New York Times Bestselling Author. The showcase will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 on Zoom. The link will be available on the Putnam County Libraries website.

• For National Library Card Sign Up Month in September, the PC Libraries will have golden tickets hidden inside select books in the library. Anyone who finds a ticket will receive a prize.

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

Tour of the Milky Way event will be at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 with a rain date on Saturday, Sept. 9. Natural Lands Area outside of McNabb’s, Jack Schmitz, will be bringing his telescope. Call ahead at 815-339-2038, ext. 1.

Cricut MakerSpace will be all day from Sept. 11-15. This month’s craft is car decals.

Traditional Jazz: A Historical Perspective of Early Jazz from the New Orleans and Chicago Era will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Dr. John Cooper with the Illinois Humanities Road Scholars will present

PCCC’s Outreach worker will be at the library from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21 to answer questions and discuss available benefits and services for older adults. No appointment is necessary.

STEAM 2 Go project will be throughout the month during library hours. September project will be robot hands.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

Amazing Succulents event will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19. Master Naturalist with the University of Illinois Extension will present.

Local Author Reading from Lori Windows will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22. Windows is the author of Simiakia.

Susan Glassman with the University of Illinois will hold a healthy charcuterie board event at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Book discussion group meets at 1 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of every month. No book is assigned to read. Group directed.

Tuesday Tea will be every Tuesday through November from 1 to 3 p.m.

Pre-K story time will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays and will include stories, snacks and a craft.

Tween time activity center will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays throughout November.

Invitation to create center will be all day on Fridays through November

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

Books and brunch will be the first Saturday of the month. The event will feature food, books and friends.

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

Make a Family Tree event for kids will be during library hours on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Kids paint night will be during library hours Thursday, Sept. 7.

Coin Collector event will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12. Ken O’Mara from Oak Forest Coins and Dick Ashdown will be showing kids what to look for in coins during a show.

Casual book club will be for adults at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Coffee will be available.

Kids are invited to make laminated placemats at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Kids are invited to make friendship bracelets during library hours on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Origami and duct tape art event will be for all ages at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26.

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

Movie night will be during library hours on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Phases of the Moon event will be during library hours on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Standard, 128 First St.

Starved Rock State Park: The First 100 Years event will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5. Starved Rock Historian, Mark Walczynski, will present on the history of the popular state park that currently brings in more than 2 million visitors a year.