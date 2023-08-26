NCICG announces applications Illinois Safe Routes to School Program due Oct. 2

North Central Illinois Council of Governments has announced that the deadline for applications to the Illinois Safe Routes to School Program is Oct. 2.

This program has three main goals: To enable and encourage children to walk and bicycle to school, to make bicycling and walking to school a safer and more appealing transportation alternative and to facilitate in the planning, development and implementation of projects and activities that will improve safety and reduce traffic in school areas.

The program requires no local fund match and offers up to $250,000 for infrastructure projects and $25,000 for non-infrastructure projects.

One infrastructure and one non-infrastructure application is allowed per school campus.

For more information on the program, contact NCICG at 815-433-5830 or info@ncicg.org by Aug. 31.