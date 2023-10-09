California man sentenced to 10 years for fentanyl charge in Bureau County

Alejandro Valencia Jr., 25, of California, was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for a Class 1 felony of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.
On Jan. 9, 2020, members of the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team stopped a vehicle on Interstate 80 and identified the driver as Valencia.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and a substance, that was later determined to contain fentanyl, was located in a fabricated hidden compartment. Tri-DENT also identified evidence of the intent to deliver the fentanyl, the state’s attorney’s office said.
The case was heard by Bureau County Judge James Andreoni and presented by State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick on Oct. 6.