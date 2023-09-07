New trial date set in Streator fatal shooting case

A Streator woman, facing weapon charges in connection with a fatal Streator shooting, will not stand trial Monday as her trial date will now be after that of the man accused of pulling the trigger.
Rachael Carter, 37, of Streator, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court, where she was initially set for trial on Sept. 11 on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years.
As Carter appeared before Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia, Assistant Public Defender Brian Vescogni said Carter is in “negotiations” with the state and asked for a postponement. The judge agreed and reset Carter’s trial for Oct. 16. She will next appear Oct. 12 for a pre-trial conference.
Malcolm J. Whitfield, 30, of Streator (also listed as a resident of DeKalb), is charged with first-degree murder in the May 6 death of 35-year-old Shaquita M. Kelly, with additional charges for shots that injured two others.
Whitfield is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 6. He faces up to 145 years.
Whitfield and Carter were developed as suspects after three people were injured with gunfire and after Kelly succumbed to her injuries. Both were arrested in Memphis, Tennessee, and have since been in custody awaiting court proceedings.