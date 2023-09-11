Oglesby-based business opens showroom in downtown La Salle

Best Impressions Promotional Products recently opened a showroom at 728 1st St. in downtown La Salle.

The business, located at 345 N. Lewis Ave. in Oglesby, has been selling promotional products for businesses for more than 40 years.

“Come in and look around. Inspiration everywhere. New samples arriving regularly,” read a post about the showroom on the business’ Facebook page.

For more information, visit bestimpressions.com.

