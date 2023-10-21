La Moille Author Hal Adkins wins American Book Fest awards for debut novel

La Moille author and photographer Hal Adkins’ first novel is an award winner.

Adkins received notice that his novel, “A Week and a Day,” has been honored as the winner in both the Mystery/Suspense – Historical and the Science Fiction – Parallel Universe/Alternative History genres and categories, awarded by American Book Fest during its 2023 American Fiction Awards Competition.

“I am very pleased and gratified that the novel did so well; it was quite an exciting and encouraging development,” Adkins said. “Many thanks to American Book Fest for their recognition.”

Adkins said the idea for “A Week and a Day” came about “after several years of pondering two intriguing ‘what if’ scenarios, along with a corresponding, and virtually unexplainable, real-life experience.”

When mixed, the two became a story, a mystery with notes of science fiction and thriller, along with romance and humor.

The story follows the life of World War II fighter pilot David Hamilton who takes a sudden turn as he finds himself lost and alone in a different time, place and identity. Enlisting the help of two young strangers, he embarks on a cross-country journey in a vintage automobile that holds its own secret past and purpose.

Adkins, who operates his studio in La Moille, has worked as a professional photographer providing writing and photography to magazines and newspapers and has also published a book of humor in 2011.

“A Week and a Day” is his first published novel, having been released in March of 2022, encompassing four years of research, rewrites and editing before being completed to his satisfaction.

“A Week and a Day” is available from Amazon in paperback and eBook versions, as well as Kindle Unlimited. The novel can also be purchased directly from the author at 815-638-2152 or halaphoto@live.com.