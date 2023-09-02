Prairie Arts Council to host poetry reading event Sept. 23 in Princeton

The Prairie Arts Council will hold Poetic Voices, a poetry reading event at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Prairie Arts Center, located at 24 Park Ave. E. in Princeton.

The reading will run for approximately two hours and feature poems by local poets and poetry lovers.

The readers will include Marty Kiser, Pam Horowitz, and Kevin Shyne of Princeton; Jennifer Amy Dressler, John Breslin, and Dave McClure of Ottawa and Marydale Stewart of Spring Valley.

Some readers will share their own poetry, while others will read favorite poems by other authors. Books by the readers will also be for sale.

The reading is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

This program is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Princeton Closet.