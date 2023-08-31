Covered Bridge Quilters Guild to meet Sept. 7 in Princeton

Covered Bridge Quilters Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 at New Hope Church of the Nazarene, located at 30 N. Sixth St. in Princeton.

The program is rescheduled from March and features professional organizer Beth Randall of Joe Organizer, LLC. Randall has 19 years’ experience helping people get organized.

She has been a member of the National Association of Professional Organizers since 2003. Randall will provide attendees with the information to lead a more organized, successful and productive life.

Guests are encouraged and always welcome at guild meetings. There is a $5 fee for this meeting. Anyone interested in joining the guild may do so for an annual membership fee of $24 which is prorated to the month you join.

For more information, contact co-coordinators Mary Serafini at 815-339-2171 or Cindy Smith at 573-603-4234.