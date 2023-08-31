August 31, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Covered Bridge Quilters Guild to meet Sept. 7 in Princeton

Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at 30 N. Sixth St. in Princeton

By Shaw Local News Network
Members of the DeKalb County Quilters' Guild donated almost 200 placemats to Voluntary Action Center's Meals on Wheels program. The placemats will be given to Meals on Wheels recipients for their special holiday Christmas Eve lunch.

Covered Bridge Quilters Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 at New Hope Church of the Nazarene, located at 30 N. Sixth St. in Princeton. (Photo provided)

Covered Bridge Quilters Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 at New Hope Church of the Nazarene, located at 30 N. Sixth St. in Princeton.

The program is rescheduled from March and features professional organizer Beth Randall of Joe Organizer, LLC. Randall has 19 years’ experience helping people get organized.

She has been a member of the National Association of Professional Organizers since 2003. Randall will provide attendees with the information to lead a more organized, successful and productive life.

Guests are encouraged and always welcome at guild meetings. There is a $5 fee for this meeting. Anyone interested in joining the guild may do so for an annual membership fee of $24 which is prorated to the month you join.

For more information, contact co-coordinators Mary Serafini at 815-339-2171 or Cindy Smith at 573-603-4234.