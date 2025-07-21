Multiple departments respond to house fire near La Salle

A one-story home caught fire at about 10 a.m. Monday morning in an unincorporated neighborhood near La Salle, prompting a multi-agency response and an investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal.
The home is located within the Utica Fire Protection District, and fire departments from La Salle, Peru, Tonica, Spring Valley, Mendota, Oglesby, Troy Grove, Wallace and Naplate responded to the scene, along with the La Salle County Sheriff’s Department and utility crews from Ameren.
Utica Fire Department Lt. James Dedricksen said the fire had already spread throughout the entire home by the time firefighters arrived.
“We’re not sure if someone’s in there or not. We’re still looking,” Dedricksen said around 12:30 p.m. Monday. “The State Fire Marshal is en route from Bolingbrook.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Shaw Local News Network will provide updates when they become available.