Multiple departments respond to house fire near La Salle

Firefighters respond to a fully-engulfed structure fire in the 500 block of North 2782nd Road on Monday, July 21, 2025 in La Salle. FIre departments from Utica, Wallace, Naplate, Spring Valley, Mendota, Troy Grove, La Salle, Peru, Oglesby and Tonica responded to the scene. Fire crews were dispatched at 9:45 a.m. La Salle Police and La Salle County Sheriff were also on the scene. (Scott Anderson)

A one-story home caught fire at about 10 a.m. Monday morning in an unincorporated neighborhood near La Salle, prompting a multi-agency response and an investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

The home is located within the Utica Fire Protection District, and fire departments from La Salle, Peru, Tonica, Spring Valley, Mendota, Oglesby, Troy Grove, Wallace and Naplate responded to the scene, along with the La Salle County Sheriff’s Department and utility crews from Ameren.

Utica Fire Department Lt. James Dedricksen said the fire had already spread throughout the entire home by the time firefighters arrived.

“We’re not sure if someone’s in there or not. We’re still looking,” Dedricksen said around 12:30 p.m. Monday. “The State Fire Marshal is en route from Bolingbrook.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Shaw Local News Network will provide updates when they become available.