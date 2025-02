Tobias Burkey (right) and Kealey Rick were selected as the senior students of the Month by Ottawa Sunrise Rotary. (Photo provided by Jane Goetz)

Tobias Burkey and Kealey Rick were selected as the senior students of the Month by Ottawa Sunrise Rotary.

Both have been involved in many activities at school and in the community.

Burkey from Ottawa High School plans on attending Iowa University and pursuing a degree in comedy writing and performance.

A senior at Marquette, Rick will continue her studies at Illinois Valley Community College and then Illinois State University to become an elementary teacher with emphasis on kindergarteners.