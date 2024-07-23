Illinois Valley's Cutest Kid Contest

Enter the Cutest Kids Photo Contest for a chance to win!

Parents, show off your charming child or children by entering the Cutest Kids Photo Contest! Three entrants (one from each category) will each win a $25 prize! Enter from July 22-August 5. Then come back to the site to vote for your favorite from August 6-August 13. Votes will then be counted, winners will be determined, and prizes will be awarded! Three lucky cute kids (1 photo from each category) will win a $25 Visa Gift Card.

ENTER HERE.

Enter in one of these three categories:

• Little One (Age 0-4, featuring one child in the photo)

• Kid (Age 5-10, featuring one child in the photo)

• Siblings (Age 0-10, featuring two or more brothers and/or sisters in the photo)

We think ALL kids in the Illinois Valley are CUTE! This is a photo contest NOT a beauty contest.Children in submitted photo must be the age of the category requirement it is entered under and the photo can not be older than 6 months to be eligible. Proof of age will be required to collect prize.

Thanks to all of our sponsors!

To learn more about them, click on their names below.

Eureka Savings Bank

Gergovich Family Chiropractic

Epsilyte

Maze Lumber

SGKR Injury Attorneys

Financial Plus Credit Union

Smith’s Sales and Service

McDonald’s - Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton

Turk Furniture