2026 NewsTribune Softball All-Area Team

A look at the top softball players in the NewsTribune area for the 2026 season.

FIRST TEAM

Brynna Anderson (Kevin Chlum)

Brynna Anderson, jr., Henry-Senachwine, IF: Anderson hit an area-best .610 and led the area with nine triples. She also ranked top 10 in home runs (5), doubles (13) and runs (36). Anderson, who had 24 RBIs, led the Mallards to their third straight regional title. She was First Team All-Tri-County Conference and Second Team Illinois Coaches Association Class 1A All State.

Ava Balestri (J.T. Pedelty)

Ava Balestri, sr., St. Bede, IF: Balestri was one of the area’s top run producers, driving in an area-best 60 runs and scoring 45 runs, which ranked fourth in the area. She also ranked top 10 in batting average (.511), home runs (10) and doubles (14). Balestri helped the Bruins to their fifth straight regional title. Balestri was unanimous All-Tri-County Conference and First Team ICA Class 2A All State.

Lily Bosnich

Lily Bosnich, sr., St. Bede, IF: Bosnich brought speed and power to the top of the St. Bede lineup. She hit .459 and ranked top 10 in the area in home runs (eight), triples (three), RBIs (31), runs (39) and steals (15). Bosnich, who helped the Bruins to 30 wins and a regional title, was First Team All-Tri-County Conference and Second Team ICA Class 2A All State.

Hannah Heiberger (Photo provided by St. Bede Academy)

Hannah Heiberger, fr., St. Bede, Ut.: Heiberger made a splash in her first high school season, leading the Bruins with a .589 batting average, which ranked fourth in the area. She also was top 10 in home runs (seven), RBIs (43) and runs (38). Heiberger played outfield, infield and pitched. She was voted All-Tri-County Conference Second Team.

Caroline Keutzer (Photo provided by )

Caroline Keutzer, sr., Princeton, OF: The speedy Keutzer set the table for Princeton’s powerful lineup. She hit .415, stole an area-best 34 bases and scored 40 runs, which ranked fifth in the area. Keuzter, who had 13 RBIs, was voted First Team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division and Third Team ICA Class 2A All State.

Bernie Larsen (Jen Heredia Studio)

Bernie Larsen, fr., Hall, IF: The jump to varsity softball wasn’t too much for Larsen as she ranked top 10 in the area in batting average (.483), home runs (four) and triples (3). She also led the Red Devils with 26 RBIs and was second on the team with 26 runs. Larsen was named First Team All-Three Rivers East and Third Team ICA Class 2A All State.

Avah Oertel (left) and Keely Lawson combined for four hits and six RBIs to lead the Tigresses to a 9-4 win over Chillicothe IVC in Friday’s home opener at Little Siberia Field. Each homered. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Keely Lawson, sr., Princeton, OF: Lawson was one of the area’s top offensive threats. She hit .442 and ranked top 10 in the area in home runs (13), doubles (11), RBIs (45) and runs (48). Lawson, who helped the Tigresses to 21 wins, was unanimous All-Three Rivers East and Second Team ICA Class 2A All State.

Alexis Margis (Photo provided by )

Alexis Margis, jr., Putnam County, C: Margis was a strong hitter atop the Panther lineup. She ranked top 10 in the area in batting average (.482), triples (seven), doubles (11) and runs (34). Margis, who drove in 14 runs, was voted Second Team All-Tri-County Conference.

Avah Oertel (Photo provided by Princeton High School)

Avah Oertel, jr., Princeton, IF: The 2026 NewsTribune Softball Player of the Year was an offensive juggernaut, leading the area in home runs (17), doubles (19) and runs (55) and ranking second in batting average (.607) and RBIs (59) and also ranking top 10 in triples (4) and steals (16). She was unanimous All-Three Rivers East and First Team ICA Class 2A All State.

Karmen Piano (Photo provided by La Salle-Peru High School)

Karmen Piano, sr., La Salle-Peru, OF: Piano was a spark for the Cavalier offense. She hit. 305, stole 31 bases, which ranked second in the area, and had five home runs, 10 doubles, 27 runs and 14 RBIs. The center fielder was All-Interstate 8 Conference and Third Team ICA Class 3A All state.

Anna Riva (Photo provided by La Salle-Peru High School)

Anna Riva, sr., La Salle-Peru, Ut.: Riva provided the pop in the Cavalier order, leading the team with 10 home runs, 38 RBIs and 31 runs. She tied for third in the area in home runs and was sixth in RBIs. She hit .394 and had nine doubes. She was honorable mention All-Interstate 8 Conference and Second Team ICA Class 3A All State.

Addie Scherer (Photo provided by Addie Scherer)

Addie Scherer, jr., Earlville, P: Scherer led the Red Raiders with her arm and her bat. She was top three in the area in ERA (2.60), strikeouts (126) and wins (12-6). At the plate, she was top 10 in batting average (.592), home runs (five), doubles (11) and RBIs (43) and also scored 26 runs. She was unanimous All-Little Ten Conference and Third Team ICA Class 1A All State.

The faculty and students of St. Bede Academy have selected senior Emma Slingsby as a 2025-26 winners of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) and SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) Good Citizenship awards. (Photo provided by Goldie Rapp)

Emma Slingsby, sr., St. Bede, OF: The speedy slap hitter and center fielder ranked top 10 in the area in batting average (.459), RBIs (27), runs (49) and steals (28). Slingsby was voted Second Team All-Tri-County Conference and Second Team ICA Class 2A All State.

Taylor Vescogni (Kevin Chlum)

Taylor Vescogni, sr., La Salle-Peru, P: Vescogni was the area’s most dominant pitcher, ranking first in ERA (1.31) and strikeouts (266). She also was second in pitching wins (14-9). Vescogni was strong in the postseason, allowing one unearned run on seven hits with 35 strikeouts and three walks in three games to lead L-P to a sectional final appearance. She was All-Interstate 8 Conference and First Team ICA Class 3A All State.

SECOND TEAM

Makenzie Chamberlain, jr., La Salle-Peru, C

Rachel Eckert, Henry-Senachwine, sr., P

Kelsey Frederick, sr., La Salle-Peru, IF

Izzy Gibson, sr., Princeton, IF

Leah Griggs, jr., St. Bede, OF

Leah Henkel, so., Mendota, IF

Bailey Miller, sr., Earlville, Ut.

Caroline Morris, jr., Hall, IF

Charlie Pellegrini, sr., Hall, OF

Lexie Saylor, fr., Mendota, OF

Audrey Scherer, so., Earlville, IF

Macy Strauch, jr., St. Bede, P

TeriLynn Timmerman, jr., Fieldcrest, IF

Emily Wright, sr., Bureau Valley, C

HONORABLE MENTION

Ella Burke, so., St. Bede, OF; Kadyn Haage, sr., Bureau Valley, IF; Makayla Hecht, sr., Princeton, IF; Kennedy Holocker, so., Putnam County, P; Addison Piecha, jr., La Salle-Peru, DP; Reese Reviglio, sr., Princeton, P; Sylvie Rutledge, sr., Princeton, OF; Harper Schrock, sr., Henry-Senachwine, OF; Laurali Thompson, fr., Mendota, C