2026 NewsTribune boys tennis all-area team

Here’s a look at the top boys tennis players in the NewsTribune area for the 2026 season.

Landon Davis, sr., Princeton: The Tigers’ No. 2 singles player went undefeated through the regular season, suffering his only loss in the Class 1A La Salle-Peru Sectional quarterfinals, losing 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 to finish one win shy of a state berth. He won his bracket at the Mendota Invite.

Evan Downey, so., Kevin Guo, so., La Salle-Peru: The Cavalier duo placed second at No. 2 doubles in the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament. Downey finished 20-11 between singles and doubles, while Guo was 17-14.

Jackson Mason, sr., Princeton: The 2026 NewsTribune Boys Tennis Player of the Year became the first Tiger to win two matches or more at state in coach Connie Lind’s 30 seasons. He finished 18-5 at No. 1 singles and placed third in the Class 1A La Salle-Peru Sectional to earn his second straight state berth.