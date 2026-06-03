La Salle-Peru graduate Taylor Martyn earns awards with St. Ambrose softball

Former NewsTribune Female Athlete of the Year Taylor Martyn earned several postseason honors after her junior season with the St. Ambrose University softball team.

Martyn was named All-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference First Team after helping the Bees place second in the conference.

Martyn, a 2023 La Salle-Peru graduate, hit .370, which ranked third on the team. The outfielder led St. Ambrose with 19 extra base hits, including 11 doubles and five triples. She was second on the team with 28 RBIs and three home runs while also adding 20 runs scored and 10 stolen bases.

Martyn also earned multiple academic honors as she was named a National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Scholar-Athlete and was selected College Sports Communicators Academic All-District. Both require a GPA of 3.5 or higher. The CSC Academic All-District combines performance on the field and in the classroom. Nominees must be at least a sophomore, have a 3.5 GPA or better and compete in 90% of the school’s games while starting at least 66% of the team’s games.

The Bees finished 30-19 overall and 20-7 in the CCAC.