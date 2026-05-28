Mendota, Earlville, Henry baseball lose in regional semis: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

Riverdale 8, Mendota 4: After falling behind 5-0 after one inning, the No. 5-seeded Trojans pulled within two runs with a three-run fifth inning before losing to the No. 3 Rams in a Class 2A Byron Regional semifinal Wednesday in Byron.

Dane Doyle doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run for Mendota (14-15), while Brody Hartt was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Cal Doyle was 2 for 3 with a double and a run.

Dane Doyle was the losing pitcher.

Orion 4, Henry-Senachwine 1: Carson Rowe doubled and scored a run in the first inning to give the No. 7-seeded Mallards the early lead before eventually losing to the No. 2 Chargers in a Class 1A Fulton Regional semifinal in Fulton.

Landon Harbison was 1 for 3 with an RBI for Henry (14-19).

Rowe was the losing pitcher as he gave up four runs (two earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts and one walk in a complete game.

Parkview Christian 10, Earlville 2: Declan Brennan went 3 for 3 with a double and a run as the No. 8-seeded Red Raiders lost to the No. 1 Falcons in a Class 1A Amboy Regional semifinal in Amboy.

Landen Tirevold was 1 for 3 with a run for Earlville (7-13), while Brennan took the loss on the mound.