Alumnus Glenn Hall hired as La Salle-Peru boys basketball coach

After playing basketball at La Salle-Peru under Luke Yaklich and coaching at his alma mater under John Senica, Glenn Hall feels ready to take over the program.

Hall was given that chance Wednesday as he was hired as the Cavaliers’ next head coach at the Board of Education meeting.

“As an alumnus, I think this is one of those moments that you can’t really put into words,” said Hall, a 2005 L-P graduate. “It’s a special thing when you become a coach and it’s even more special to be a part of a program that you grew up in. Being part of John’s staff and being coached by Luke Yaklich, I think those two things have made me not only excited but prepared for the opportunity.”

Hall takes over for Senica, who guided the Cavaliers to a 58-39 record and three regional championships in his three seasons. Hall was on Senica’s staff for all three seasons. Hall also has coached junior high basketball at Peru Parkside.

Hall said he thinks being on the staff will ease his transition to head coach.

“I think that was the whole idea not only when I applied but when John and I spot is the natural progression to maintain what we’ve done,” Hall said. “We’ve been super successful the last three years winning regional championships. I think (John and I) are very similar-minded and I think the transition should be smooth when it comes to that standpoint.”

The Cavs will look similar under Hall as they did the last three seasons under Senica.

“I’m a hard-nosed defensive mentality with a fast-paced offense,” Hall said about his coaching philosophy. “What you saw last year will be very similar to what you’ll see this year.

“The goal is to make everything transition in that way where we play really tough-nosed defense and we move our process offensively through transition and then through a similar offense that we had last year.”

Hall said he hopes to help the program take the next step.

“Obviously, John has set the stage,” Hall said. “I’d like to win a sectional game. It’d be ideal to win a conference championship. We haven’t been able to do that in the last three years. We want to not just maintain but progress on what we’ve done the last three years.”

Hall credits Yaklich, the current Lincoln-Way East coach and former University of Michigan assistant and Illinois-Chicago head coach, for inspiring him to become a teacher and coach.

“I think his impact on me is probably the reason why I got into teaching and coaching,” Hall said. “He has been influential on me as a teacher and as a coach. He drove who I was as a player and has driven who I am as a coach. He’s a very defensive-minded man. He understands the idea of progression and creating something great.

“We’re lucky enough that we’re going to get to play him this summer. It’s kind of full circle. I love that man. He’s a great due. I think he deserves a lot of credit for who I am not just as a coach but just a man in general.”