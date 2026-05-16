St. Bede baseball advances to IV tournament final: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

St. Bede 4, Hall 2: Geno Dinges went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run Friday to help the Bruins to a victory in their final pool play game in the Illinois Valley tournament in Peru.

Ranbir Saini was 1 for 3 and drove in a run for St. Bede (20-10) and Carson Riva was 1 for 3 with a run.

Saini also was the winning pitcher with 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with five strikeouts and five walks.

Jack Curran was 1 for 2 with a run for Hall (21-9-1) and Geno Ferrari was 1 for 1 with an RBI. Braden Curran was the losing pitcher.

St. Bede will face Marquette in the title game at noon Saturday.

Hall 5, Putnam County 4: Jaxon Pinter doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run as the Red Devils earned a win in their first game of the Illinois Valley tournament in Peru.

Greyson Bickett and Noah Plym each had a hit and scored a run for Hall. Plym also earned the win on the mound as he gave up four runs (one earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and four walks in 6 1/3 innings.

Traxton Mattingly was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run for PC. Johnathon Stunkel was the losing pitcher as he gave up five runs (two earned) on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks in six innings.

Putnam County 4, St. Bede 2: Kade Zimmerlein went 2 for 4 and drove in a run as the Panthers won in the Illinois Valley tournament in Peru.

Johnathon Stunkel doubled and scored a run and Maddox Poole and Peyton Barto each had a hit and a run.

Poole was the winning pitcher as he allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks in four innings.

Carson Riva was 2 for 2 and scored a run for St. Bede, while AJ Hermes took the loss on the mound.

Marquette 14, Princeton 0 (5 inn.): Cayden Benavidez and Hunter Spiegel each had a hit as the Tigers lost in the Illinois Valley tournament in Peru.

Spiegel also took the loss on the mound.

Newman 20, Princeton 4 (6 inn.): Jack Oester hit a solo home run as the Tigers lost in the Illinois Valley tournament in Peru.

Abe Longeville doubled twice and scored a run for Princeton (7-17), while Noah Morton was the losing pitcher.

Mendota 8, Erie-Prophetstown 4: Quinn Eddy was 3 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run to help the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference East Division win on the road.

Esten Otero was 1 for 3 and drove in two runs for Mendota (12-12, 5-8 TRC East) and Brody Hartt and Aden Tillman each had a hit and two runs.

Otero earned the win on the mound as he gave up two runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and four walks in five innings.

Bureau Valley 11, Morrison 1 (6 inn.): Logan Philhower allowed one unearned run on seven hits while striking out 14 and walking none to help the Storm to a nonconference victory in Manlius.

Philhower also went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs for BV (12-11), while Drake Taylor was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs.

Stark County 18, Earlville 8 (5 inn.): Declan Brennan hit two home runs, drove in four runs and scored two runs as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference game Toulon.

Aaden Browder was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Earlville (6-12), while Hayden Spoonmore was the losing pitcher.

SOFTBALL

Hall 9, Putnam County 5: Charlie Pellegrini went 4 for 5 with three doubles and four runs to lead the Red Devils to a nonconference win in Granville.

Bernie Larsen was 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, four runs and an RBI for Hall (10-21), while Ava Delphi went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs.

Madison Krewer earned the win in the circle as she gave up five runs (one earned) on seven hits with 11 strikeouts and five walks in a complete game.

Bella Gibson was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for PC (10-17) and Chloe Parcher went 2 for 3 and scored two runs. Kennedy Holocker was the losing pitcher.

La Salle-Peru 10, Serena 4: Anna Riva went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and three runs to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in La Salle.

Shayla Turczyn was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for L-P (19-13), while Makenzie Chamberlain was 2 for 2 with a triple, a run and an RBI.

Claire Boudreau threw a complete game, allowing four runs on seven hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks.

Princeton 11, Streator 1 (5 inn.): Keely Lawson went 3 for 3, drove in three runs and scored three runs as the Tigresses cruised to a nonconference victory in Princeton.

Avah Oertel homered, doubled, scored three runs and drove in two runs for Princeton (20-8) and Caroline Keutzer was 2 for 3 with three runs.

Reese Reviglio earned the win in the circle as she gave up one run on on hit with four strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

Earlville 16, Hinckley-Big Rock 6 (5 inn.): Addie Scherer went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and three runs to lead the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.

Audrey Scherer doubled three times, scored three runs and drove in two runs for Earlville (13-10, 5-4 LTC), while Savana Lawton was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Riley Kelly was the winning pitcher as she gave up six runs (one earned) on six hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Eureka 2, Henry-Senachwine 1: Rachel Eckert threw a complete game, allowing two runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts and one walk as the Mallards lost a nonconference game in Eureka.

Eckert and Emma Kay Gaspardo each had a hit for Henry (13-10).

Erie-Prophetstown 11, Mendota 2: Leah Henkel went 2 for 3, drove in a run and scored a run as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game on the road.

Lexie Saylor was the losing pitcher for Mendota (11-18, 1-9 TRC East).

Galva 5-5, Bureau Valley 2-0: The Storm were swept in a Lincoln Trail Conference doubleheader in Galva, losing 5-2 and 5-0.

In the opener, Abby Jamison doubled and scored a run and Remie Marshall was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Mallory Maubach-Williams was the losing pitcher.

Emily Wright was 2 for 3 with a double in the second game and Maggie Besler was 2 for 2.

Tatiana Longmire took the loss in the circle for BV (8-17, 5-8 LTC).

TRACK & FIELD

At Erie: Casey Etheridge swept the hurdles and ran on a winning relay to help Princeton place second in the Three Rivers Conference Meet.

Riverdale won with 118 points, followed by the Tigers (96). Mendota (67) was sixth and Hall (5) tied for 11th.

Etheridge won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.64 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 39.78 seconds. He ran with Ayden Agushi, Tyler VandeVenter and Gavin Lanham to win the 4x400 relay in 3:33.84. Etheridge also placed third in the 100 (11.39).

Landen Hoffman swept the throws for Princeton with tosses of 52.78 meters in the discus and 14.58 meters in the shot put.

Mendota’s Sebastian Carlos won the 200 (22.87) and the 400 (49.51).

At Ottawa: Caleb Currie was runner-up in two events as La Salle-Peru placed fifth in the Interstate 8 Conference Meet.

Currie leapt 12.76 meters in the triple jump and cleared 1.88 meters in the high jump.

Aavery Hill placed second in the shot put (47.84) for the Cavs.