La Salle-Peru baseball loses to Rochelle: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

Rochelle 9, La Salle-Peru 1: Jett Hill tripled and scored the Cavaliers’ lone run in an Interstate 8 Conference loss in La Salle.

Hill was the losing pitcher as he gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in 5⅓ innings.

Braylin Bond and John Sowers each had a hit for L-P (8-16, 3-8 I-8), while Grey Ernat had an RBI.

GIRLS SOCCER

Kaneland 9, La Salle-Peru 0: The Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference game in Maple Park to fall to 9-11-1 overall and 3-7 in the conference.