NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Earlville’s Bailey Miller

Senior Bailey Miller has been a key performer for the Earlville softball team as the Red Raiders’ leadoff hitter and shortstop.

Last week, Miller helped Earlville to a 3-2 record. She went 7 for 18 with a grand slam, a home run, a double, nine RBIs and eight runs scored.

“Bailey is a special athlete,” Earlville coach Shannon Cook said. “She shows so much composure on the field as our starting shortstop and leadoff hitter. She doesn’t lose focus and nothing seems to rattle her. Her performance last week was amazing.”

For her performance, Miller was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Miller answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing softball and how did you get into it?

Miller: I started playing softball after T-ball at the age of 7 and played my first travel season as a 10-year-old. My family is super into sports and it always encouraged me to be an athlete.

What do you enjoy about playing softball?

Miller: Playing softball has not just brought me lasting friendships, but has taught me how to be a better teammate.

What makes you a good softball player?

Miller: I would consider myself a good softball player because I am a coachable athlete, dedicated to the sport and my willingness to learn from my mistakes.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Miller: One of my favorite sports memories was having a good time with my teammates on the bus ride to away games.

Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

Miller: I like to warm up listening to music and you can find me with a stick of gum before every game.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Miller: If I could travel anywhere in the world, I would go to Italy. My grandmother is Italian and my roots come from Italy. I would love to see my family that I still have there.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Miller: I think I could win an eating contest with Mac and cheese from Panera Bread. It’s my favorite.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Miller: I could never get tired of watching ‘Outer Banks’ on Netflix.

What are your plans after high school?

Miller: I plan to pursue my Bachelor’s degree in diagnostic medical sonography at North Central College. I’ve also already committed to play volleyball and possibly try out as a walk-on for their softball team.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Miller: I feel like I have found my confidence in the batters box. This past week I hit a grand slam against Alden-Hebron. I can’t begin to describe how I felt coming around those bases seeing my teammates and my parents.