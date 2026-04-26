Mendota track athlete ‘stable’ at Lurie Children’s Hospital after practice injury

Mendota track and field athlete Greyson Lane was transported to OSF St. Paul Hospital in Mendota and later Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago after being struck by a shot put during practice Wednesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to further transport him to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in Chicago where he is currently stable and communicating while awaiting additional treatment,” Mendota High School said in a press release Friday. “Our hearts are with Greyson and his family during this time. We are keeping him in our thoughts and wish him a full and speedy recovery.”